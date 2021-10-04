 Skip to main content

Why Twitter Shares Are Falling
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 04, 2021 1:31pm   Comments
Why Twitter Shares Are Falling

Shares of social media companies, including Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR), are trading lower in sympathy with Facebook, which dipped following a CBS interview with a former employee, who made criticisms of the company. A rise in yields has also weighed on the broader tech sector today.

The 10-year Treasury yield hit an intraday high of 1.508% Monday morning before dipping to around the 1.496% level. The spike in the 10-year note Monday comes after the Federal Reserve in September spoke on winding down its ongoing asset purchasing program. 

Twitter is an open distribution platform for and a conversational platform around short-form text (a maximum of 280 characters), image, and video content. 

Twitter has a 52-week high of $80.75 and a 52-week low of $38.93.

