 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Chief Financial Officer Of Datadog Trades $2.1M In Company Stock
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 04, 2021 11:53am   Comments
Share:
Chief Financial Officer Of Datadog Trades $2.1M In Company Stock

David Obstler, Chief Financial Officer at Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG), made a large buy and sell of company shares on September 29, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission states that David Obstler exercised options to purchase 15,000 Datadog shares for $0 on September 29. They then sold their shares on the same day in the open market. They sold at prices ranging from $137.46 to $139.07 to raise a total of $2,073,020 from the stock sale.

Following the transaction, Obstler still owns 175,391 shares of Datadog worth $24,170,633.

Datadog shares are trading down 4.75% at $137.81 at the time of this writing on Monday morning.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Why Insider Transactions Are Important

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however an insider transaction can be an important factor in the investing decision.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any shareholder who owns at least 10% of a company. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Important Transaction Codes

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates the insider may have been forced to sell shares in order to receive compensation that had been promised upon being hired by the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Datadog's Insider Trades.

 

Related Articles (DDOG)

Chief Executive Officer Of Datadog Makes $15M Sale
Notable Datadog Insider Trades $45.88 Million In Company Stock
3 Hot Tech Stocks Hitting All-Time Highs: How Should You Trade Them?
Expert Ratings For Datadog
Datadog Insider Trades $35.42 Million In Company Stock
General Counsel Of Datadog Makes $1.10 Million Sale
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-IT David Obstler Insider sellsNews Insider Trades Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com