Chief Executive Officer Of Moderna Makes $7.3M Sale
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 01, 2021 11:06am   Comments
Stephane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer at Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), made a large insider sell on September 30, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday showed that Bancel sold 23,000 shares of Moderna at prices ranging from ($0.00) to $393.44. The total transaction amounted to $7,359,160.

Bancel still owns a total of 16,265,252 shares of Moderna worth, $5,689,747,802.

Moderna shares are trading down 9.11% at $349.81 at the time of this writing on Friday morning.

Why Insider Transactions Are Important

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however, they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any shareholder who owns at least 10% of a company. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Important Transaction Codes

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates the insider may have been forced to sell shares in order to receive compensation that had been promised upon being hired by the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Moderna's Insider Trades.

 

Posted-In: BZI-IT Insider sells Stephane BancelNews Insider Trades Trading Ideas

