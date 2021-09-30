Nikola Signs MoU With OPAL Fuels For Hydrogen Fueling Stations
- Nikola Corp (NASDAQ: NKLA) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with OPAL Fuels LLC to develop, construct, and operate hydrogen fueling stations in North America. The financial terms of the proposed deal were not disclosed.
- The parties will also collaborate on the use of renewable natural gas (RNG) in hydrogen production.
- Under the agreement, Nikola and OPAL Fuels will co-develop and co-market hydrogen refueling infrastructure to accelerate the adoption of heavy-duty zero-emission fuel-cell electric vehicles (FCEV).
- Nikola and OPAL Fuels will also identify and evaluate opportunities to establish public access hydrogen stations.
- Price Action: NKLA shares are trading higher by 2.03% at $10.825 on the last check Thursday.
