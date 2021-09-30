 Skip to main content

Helbiz Begins Pre-Order Process For 'Helbiz One' E-Scooter
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 30, 2021 2:10pm   Comments
Helbiz Begins Pre-Order Process For 'Helbiz One' E-Scooter
  • Helbiz Inc (NASDAQ: HLBZ) has announced its first electric scooter Helbiz One is now available for pre-order.
  • Made in Italy, Helbiz One is the company's first e-scooter intended for sale to consumers worldwide. Helbiz One was designed by design house Pininfarina.
  • Helbiz One e-scooters are available for pre-order at Helbiz.com/HelbizOne with a $15 deposit.
  • Each e-scooter will retail for $1,299 and include an insurance policy. The e-scooters are expected to be available in the U.S. market by early 2022.
  • Price Action: HLBZ shares are trading lower by 7.69% at $12.97 on the last check Thursday.

