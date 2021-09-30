 Skip to main content

Director Of Coherus Biosciences Makes $7.2M Sale
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 30, 2021 11:11am   Comments
Director Of Coherus Biosciences Makes $7.2M Sale

James Healy, Director at Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS), made a large insider sell on September 29, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Healy sold 434,555 shares of Coherus Biosciences at prices ranging from $16.12 to $18.06. The total transaction amounted to $7,250,063.

Following the transaction, Healy still owns 70,086 shares of Coherus Biosciences worth $1,140,299.

Coherus Biosciences shares are trading down 1.15% at $16.27 at the time of this writing on Thursday morning.

The Importance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however an insider transaction can be an important factor in the investing decision.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any shareholder who owns at least 10% of a company. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Important Transaction Codes

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates the insider may have been forced to sell shares in order to receive compensation that had been promised upon being hired by the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Coherus Biosciences's Insider Trades.

 

Posted-In: BZI-IT Insider sells James HealyNews Insider Trades Trading Ideas

