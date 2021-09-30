Notable Facebook Insider Trades $27M In Company Stock

Mark Zuckerberg, COB And CEO at Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), made a large buy and sell of company shares on September 27, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission states that Mark Zuckerberg exercised options to purchase 62,300 Facebook shares for $0 on September 27. They then sold their shares on the same day in the open market. They sold at prices ranging from $347.69 to $354.76 to raise a total of $27,178,123 from the stock sale.

Following the transaction, Zuckerberg still maintains ownership in the form of derivative securites,totaling 352,749,724 shares.

Facebook shares are trading up 0.63% at $341.74 at the time of this writing on Thursday morning.

The Importance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however an insider transaction can be an important factor in the investing decision.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any shareholder who owns at least 10% of a company. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Important Transaction Codes

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates the insider may have been forced to sell shares in order to receive compensation that had been promised upon being hired by the company.

