Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday
- Gross Domestic Product report for the second quarter is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. The country’s economy is expected to expand by 6.7% in the second quarter.
- Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect jobless claims dropping to 335,000 for the September 25 week from 351,000 in the earlier week.
- Data on corporate profits for the second quarter will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- The Chicago PMI for September is scheduled for release at 9:45 a.m. ET. The Chicago PMI is expected to decline to 65.0 in September from 66.8 in August.
- Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams is set to speak at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic will speak at 11:00 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker is set to speak at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans will speak at 12:30 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard is set to speak at 1:05 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly is set to speak at 2:30 p.m. ET.
- Data on farm prices for August will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET.
