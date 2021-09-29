Triumph, MTU Maintenance Extend Repair Management Agreement
- Triumph Group Inc's (NYSE: TGI) Triumph Product Support site in Grand Prairie, Texas, has extended a repair management agreement with MTU Maintenance as a repair services supplier for engine accessories and line replacement units (LRUs) applicable to the V2500, CFM56, CF6, and CF34 engine platforms.
- Triumph Product Support - Grand Prairie will continue to provide a suite of engine accessory component repair services expected by MTU Maintenance.
- MTU's global maintenance network employs around 5,500 employees. MTU Maintenance is a part of MTU Aero Engines AG (OTC: MTUAY).
- Price Action: TGI shares are trading higher by 0.11% at $18.8 on the last check Wednesday.
