Triumph, MTU Maintenance Extend Repair Management Agreement
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 29, 2021 2:28pm   Comments
  • Triumph Group Inc's (NYSE: TGI) Triumph Product Support site in Grand Prairie, Texas, has extended a repair management agreement with MTU Maintenance as a repair services supplier for engine accessories and line replacement units (LRUs) applicable to the V2500, CFM56, CF6, and CF34 engine platforms.
  • Triumph Product Support - Grand Prairie will continue to provide a suite of engine accessory component repair services expected by MTU Maintenance.
  • MTU's global maintenance network employs around 5,500 employees. MTU Maintenance is a part of MTU Aero Engines AG (OTC: MTUAY).
  • Price Action: TGI shares are trading higher by 0.11% at $18.8 on the last check Wednesday.

