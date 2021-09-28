 Skip to main content

Master Lock Unveils New Bluetooth ProSeries Padlocks
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 28, 2021 2:13pm   Comments
Share:
Master Lock Unveils New Bluetooth ProSeries Padlocks
  • Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc's (NYSE: FBHS) operating unit, The Master Lock Company, has expanded its Bluetooth-enabled product family by introducing its ProSeries Padlocks.
  • The new high-security padlocks come with various shackle options, durable weather cover, and software compatibility.
  • Master Lock Bluetooth ProSeries Padlocks comes with the Master Lock Vault Enterprise system, providing businesses to control access, manage assets and improve accountability.
  • Featuring a numeric 10-digit keypad for improved flexibility, administrators and authorized employees can gain easy access to locks through manual codes, in addition to access via mobile app. 
  • Price Action: FBHS shares are trading lower by 2.87% at $90.38 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

