Master Lock Unveils New Bluetooth ProSeries Padlocks
- Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc's (NYSE: FBHS) operating unit, The Master Lock Company, has expanded its Bluetooth-enabled product family by introducing its ProSeries Padlocks.
- The new high-security padlocks come with various shackle options, durable weather cover, and software compatibility.
- Master Lock Bluetooth ProSeries Padlocks comes with the Master Lock Vault Enterprise system, providing businesses to control access, manage assets and improve accountability.
- Featuring a numeric 10-digit keypad for improved flexibility, administrators and authorized employees can gain easy access to locks through manual codes, in addition to access via mobile app.
- Price Action: FBHS shares are trading lower by 2.87% at $90.38 on the last check Tuesday.
