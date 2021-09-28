Why Hyzon Motors Stock Is Sliding Today

Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ: HYZN) is trading lower Monday after the company was targeted in a short report from Blue Orca Capital.

The report alleges that Hyzon Motors' largest customer is fake. Blue Orca Capital noted that the customer has zero paid in capital, is lacking a website and was set up three days prior to the deal announcement.

The report goes on to point out other flaws at Hyzon Motors.

Blue Orca Capital noted that it opened a short position on Hyzon Motors.

We are short Hyzon Motors Inc (“Hyzon” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: $HYZN), a zero-revenue hydrogen EV SPAC which we liken to a Chinese Lordstown Motors. Report here: https://t.co/SsicUF1vPk pic.twitter.com/XDNrridSgL — Blue Orca Capital (@blueorcainvest) September 28, 2021

Hyzon Motors is a supplier of zero-emissions hydrogen fuel cell-powered commercial vehicles, including medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and coaches.

HYZN Price Action: Hyzon Motors was down 20.015% at $7.38 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of Hyzon Motors.