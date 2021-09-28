Proterra Plans Redemption Of Public, Private Placement Warrants
- Proterra Inc (NASDAQ: PTRA) plans to redeem its public warrants and private placement warrants to purchase shares of common stock that are governed by the Amended and Restated Warrant Agreement, dated as of June 14, 2021.
- The redemption price is estimated to be $0.10 per Warrant, and the redemption date is October 27, 2021. The share price performance requirement was satisfied as of September 22, 2021.
- In its capacity as warrant agent, Computershare has delivered a notice of redemption to each of the registered holders of outstanding Warrants on behalf of Proterra.
- Price Action: PTRA shares are trading lower by 3.40% at $10.5 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.
