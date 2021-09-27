Shareholder Chatham Asset Urges RR Donnelley Board To Seek Strategic Review, Threatens Proxy Contest
- Chatham Asset Management, LLC, a private investment firm that manages funds that beneficially owns 14.9% of the outstanding common stock and the largest bondholder of RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE: RRD), has sent a letter to RRD's Board of Directors.
- The letter states concern over the RRD Board's inaction and lack of engagement with Chatham.
- Chatham lists initiatives that needed to be implemented to stabilize RRD's share price and drive future value creation.
- Chatham's proposed initiatives call for a strategic review process focused on identifying and selling non-core assets, increased operational efficiency through improved margins from cost reduction, improved capital allocation, and better alignment of executive compensation with performance.
- Chatham said it would be left with no choice but to commence a proxy contest if RRD Board does not proactively respond to its suggestions. Its suggestion includes appointing a new Chairman, adding new directors, terminating the poison pill, and forming a strategic review and finance committee.
- Separately, RRD showcased its end-to-end, single-source capabilities for premium folding carton production while at PACK EXPO Las Vegas (booth N-8805).
- Price Action: RRD shares closed higher by 13.01% at $4.95 on Monday.
