 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Shareholder Chatham Asset Urges RR Donnelley Board To Seek Strategic Review, Threatens Proxy Contest
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 27, 2021 4:45pm   Comments
Share:
Shareholder Chatham Asset Urges RR Donnelley Board To Seek Strategic Review, Threatens Proxy Contest
  • Chatham Asset Management, LLC, a private investment firm that manages funds that beneficially owns 14.9% of the outstanding common stock and the largest bondholder of RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE: RRD), has sent a letter to RRD's Board of Directors.
  • The letter states concern over the RRD Board's inaction and lack of engagement with Chatham.
  • Chatham lists initiatives that needed to be implemented to stabilize RRD's share price and drive future value creation.
  • Chatham's proposed initiatives call for a strategic review process focused on identifying and selling non-core assets, increased operational efficiency through improved margins from cost reduction, improved capital allocation, and better alignment of executive compensation with performance.
  • Chatham said it would be left with no choice but to commence a proxy contest if RRD Board does not proactively respond to its suggestions. Its suggestion includes appointing a new Chairman, adding new directors, terminating the poison pill, and forming a strategic review and finance committee.
  • Separately, RRD showcased its end-to-end, single-source capabilities for premium folding carton production while at PACK EXPO Las Vegas (booth N-8805). 
  • Price Action: RRD shares closed higher by 13.01% at $4.95 on Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RRD)

7 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
88 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
58 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Earnings Scheduled For August 3, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com