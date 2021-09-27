 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why SeaSpine Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 27, 2021 3:04pm   Comments
Share:

SeaSpine (NASDAQ: SPNE) shares are trading lower after the company announced due to uncertainties surrounding COVID-19, the company is unable to confirm its prior revenue guidance for the fourth quarter and full-year 2021 at this time.

"Throughout the third quarter of 2021, and most acutely starting in August, spine surgery procedure volumes were negatively impacted in many areas of the United States, including in Florida and Texas, where SeaSpine derives a meaningful portion of its revenue, due to cancellations and/or postponements of procedures as a result of the increased cases and transmissibility of COVID-19 and because hospitals and other surgical centers were experiencing staffing shortages," said SeaSpine in a SEC filing.

SeaSpine Holdings Corp is a medical technology company. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders.

At last check, SeaSpine was trading 7.04% lower at $15.19 per share. 

The stock has a 52-week high of $22.97 and a 52-week low of $12.43.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SPNE)

SeaSpine Warns Surgical Revenue To Be Hit By COVID-19
OrthoPediatrics, SeaSpine Ink Distribution Pact For Image Guidance System
Return on Capital Employed Insights for SeaSpine Holdings
Return on Capital Employed Overview: SeaSpine Holdings
75 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com