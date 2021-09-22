Why Endo International's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) shares are trading higher after the company announced the launch of a generic version of Chantix tablets in the US.

Endo international's stock is trading up 9.42% to a price of $3.02. Wednesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 15.73 million, about 104.6% of its recent 30-day volume average of 15.04 million.

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $3.49 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $10.89 and as low as $1.94.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.