Why Onconova Therapeutics Shares Are Surging Today

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) shares are trading higher after the company reported preliminary data from a Phase 1/2 a trial of rigosertib plus immune checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab, which are being presented at the 3rd Annual RAS Targeted Drug Development Summit.

Onconova Therapeutics is currently up 32.3% to a price of $6.48. The stock's volume is currently 71.99 million, which is roughly 28840.0% of its recent 30-day volume average of 249.62 thousand.

The 50-day moving average price of Onconova Therapeutics's stock was $5.1 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $10.84 and a low of $0.24 in the past 52 weeks.

