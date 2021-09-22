 Skip to main content

Why BioCardia's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 22, 2021 3:24pm   Comments
BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) shares are trading higher after Roumell Asset Management reported in a 13D filing a 5.6% stake in the company.

BioCardia's stock has been rising Wednesday, up 11.75% to a price of $3.41. The stock's volume is currently 5.08 million, which is roughly 9632.11% of its recent 30-day volume average of 52.71 thousand.

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $3.2 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $8.6 and as low as $1.91.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.

 

