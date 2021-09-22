3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Alpine Immune Sciences

The Trade: Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALPN) Director Peter Thompson acquired a total of 1010637 shares at an average price of $9.40. The insider spent $9,499,987.80 to acquire those shares.

What’s Happening: Alpine Immune Sciences recently reported $91 million private placement.

What Alpine Immune Sciences Does: Alpine Immune Sciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company.

Sensient Technologies

The Trade: Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE: SXT) 10% owner Winder Investment Pte Ltd, Haldor Foundation, Freemont Capital Pte Ltd acquired a total of 60000 shares at an average price of $91.62. To acquire these shares, it cost $5,497,255.72.

What’s Happening: In July, the company reported upbeat quarterly results.

What Sensient Technologies Does: Sensient Technologies manufactures and markets natural and synthetic colors, flavors, and flavor extracts.

Tyra Biosciences

The Trade: Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYRA) Director Cormorant Asset Management Lp, Bihua Chen, Cormorant Global Healthcare Master Fund Lp, Cormorant Private Healthcare Fund Iii Lp bought a total of 1069932 shares at an average price of $16.00. To acquire these shares, it cost $5,000,000.00.

What’s Happening: The company recently priced its IPO at $17 per share.

What Tyra Biosciences Does: Tyra Biosciences is a precision oncology company focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer.