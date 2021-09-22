 Skip to main content

Aerojet Rocketdyne Bags NASA Contract For Orion Spacecraft Main Engine
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 22, 2021 6:57am   Comments
  • Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE: AJRDhas been selected by NASA to build the Orion Main Engine (OME), the primary propulsion element for Orion spacecraft used to explore deep space.
  • The financial terms of the contract, which runs through 2032, were not disclosed.
  • Under the contract, Aerojet Rocketdyne will deliver up to 20 new OME engines for future Artemis missions starting with Artemis VII or supporting other NASA-sponsored, deep space exploration missions.
  • The OME is a 6,000 pound-thrust bipropellant engine mounted on Orion's European Service module and will be built at Aerojet Rocketdyne's Los Angeles, California, and Redmond, Washington, facilities.
  • Price Action: AJRD shares are trading higher by 0.52% at $42.21 during the premarket session on Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

