Aerojet Rocketdyne Bags NASA Contract For Orion Spacecraft Main Engine
- Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE: AJRD) has been selected by NASA to build the Orion Main Engine (OME), the primary propulsion element for Orion spacecraft used to explore deep space.
- The financial terms of the contract, which runs through 2032, were not disclosed.
- Under the contract, Aerojet Rocketdyne will deliver up to 20 new OME engines for future Artemis missions starting with Artemis VII or supporting other NASA-sponsored, deep space exploration missions.
- The OME is a 6,000 pound-thrust bipropellant engine mounted on Orion's European Service module and will be built at Aerojet Rocketdyne's Los Angeles, California, and Redmond, Washington, facilities.
- Price Action: AJRD shares are trading higher by 0.52% at $42.21 during the premarket session on Wednesday.
