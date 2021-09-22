Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday
- The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is scheduled for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
- Data on existing home sales for August will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Existing home sales recovered sharply to a 5.990 million annual rate in July. Analysts expect August’s sales to decline slightly to a 5.900 annual rate.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- The Federal Reserve will announce its policy decision at 2:00 p.m. ET.
- Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. ET.
