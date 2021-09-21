 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why QuantumScape's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 21, 2021 9:26am   Comments
Share:

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) shares are trading higher after an 8-K filing from the company showed it signed an agreement with a second top ten automotive original equipment manufacturer.

The original equipment manufacturer has committed to collaborate with the company to evaluate prototypes of the company’s solid-state battery cells, and to purchase 10 MWh of capacity from the company’s pre-pilot production line facility for inclusion in pre-series vehicles, subject to satisfactory validation of intermediate milestones.

The OEM has already evaluated early cells, and the intermediate milestones consist of more advanced prototypes of the company’s cells which are expected to be delivered before QS-0 starts production in 2023, said in the company's filing.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications.

QuantumScape's stock was trading about 11.35% higher at $23.15 per share on Tuesday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $132.73 and a 52-week low of $11.25.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (QS)

8 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Quantumscape Insider Trades $15.56 Million In Company Stock
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Notable Quantumscape Insider Trades $11.50 Million In Company Stock
EV Week In Review: Nio's Bumper Equity Offering, Ark Offloads Tesla Holdings, Apple Car Rumors, XPeng Launch Date For P5, Toyota's Big Battery Bet
Quantumscape Insider Sold Over $443.39 Thousand In Company Stock
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com