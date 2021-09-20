 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Syros Posts Updated Data From CDK7 Inhibitor In Various Solid Tumor Settings
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 20, 2021 3:56pm   Comments
Share:
Syros Posts Updated Data From CDK7 Inhibitor In Various Solid Tumor Settings
  • Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SYRSannounced new data from the dose-escalation portion of the Phase 1 clinical trial of SY-5609.
  • Updated data demonstrated clinical activity in heavily pre-treated patients across multiple tumor settings.
  • The data were presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology Congress (ESMO21) 2021.
  • Thirteen patients (28.9%) achieved stable disease (SD), with six patients' tumor regressions of up to 20% across multiple tumor types.
  • The most substantial clinical activity was observed in heavily pre-treated patients with advanced pancreatic cancer.
  • Five of 13 (38.5%) evaluable patients achieved SD, with tumor reductions in two patients.
  • Reductions in the CA 19-9 tumor marker were observed in three of four pancreatic cancer patients. These reductions ranged from 32% to 72%.
  • One metastatic pancreatic cancer patient who had failed two prior lines of therapy and relapsed after the third line of treatment, experienced prolonged SD of up to 10 months.
  • Syros plans to initiate an expansion cohort evaluating SY-5609 in combination with chemotherapy for pancreatic cancer in Q4 of 2021.
  • The Company also plans to initiate a Phase 1b trial evaluating SY-5609 in combination with Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor for mantle cell lymphoma in 1H of 2022 the first half of 2022. 
  • Price Action: SYRS stock is down 2.36% at $4.96 during the market session on the last check Monday.
  • Check out our coverage of the European Society for Medical Oncology Congress (ESMO21).

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SYRS)

48 Biggest Movers From Friday
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
25 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Looking Into Syros Pharmaceuticals's Return On Capital Employed
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs ESMO21 Phase 1 Trial Solid TumorNews Penny Stocks Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com