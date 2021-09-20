Syros Posts Updated Data From CDK7 Inhibitor In Various Solid Tumor Settings
- Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SYRS) announced new data from the dose-escalation portion of the Phase 1 clinical trial of SY-5609.
- Updated data demonstrated clinical activity in heavily pre-treated patients across multiple tumor settings.
- The data were presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology Congress (ESMO21) 2021.
- Thirteen patients (28.9%) achieved stable disease (SD), with six patients' tumor regressions of up to 20% across multiple tumor types.
- The most substantial clinical activity was observed in heavily pre-treated patients with advanced pancreatic cancer.
- Five of 13 (38.5%) evaluable patients achieved SD, with tumor reductions in two patients.
- Reductions in the CA 19-9 tumor marker were observed in three of four pancreatic cancer patients. These reductions ranged from 32% to 72%.
- One metastatic pancreatic cancer patient who had failed two prior lines of therapy and relapsed after the third line of treatment, experienced prolonged SD of up to 10 months.
- Syros plans to initiate an expansion cohort evaluating SY-5609 in combination with chemotherapy for pancreatic cancer in Q4 of 2021.
- The Company also plans to initiate a Phase 1b trial evaluating SY-5609 in combination with Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor for mantle cell lymphoma in 1H of 2022 the first half of 2022.
- Price Action: SYRS stock is down 2.36% at $4.96 during the market session on the last check Monday.
- Check out our coverage of the European Society for Medical Oncology Congress (ESMO21).
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs ESMO21 Phase 1 Trial Solid TumorNews Penny Stocks Small Cap