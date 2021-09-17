 Skip to main content

Notable Advanced Micro Devices Insider Trades $13.58 Million In Company Stock
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 17, 2021 10:14am   Comments
Lisa T Su, President And CEO at Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), made a large buy and sell of company shares on September 14, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission reports that on September 14, Lisa T Su bought 125,000 Advanced Micro Devices shares at a price of $2.92 per share, for a total of $365,000. They then sold their shares on the same day in the open market at prices ranging from $104.94 to $106.59 to raise a total of $13,214,589 from the sale.

Following the transaction, Su still owns 2,891,603 shares of the company, worth $303,820,727.

Advanced Micro Devices shares are trading down 1.08% at $105.07 at the time of this writing on Friday morning.

Why Insider Transactions Are Important

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however an insider transaction can be an important factor in the investing decision.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any shareholder who owns at least 10% of a company. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Transaction Codes To Focus On

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates the insider may have been forced to sell shares in order to receive compensation that had been promised upon being hired by the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Advanced Micro Devices's Insider Trades.

 

Posted-In: BZI-IT insider buys Lisa T SuNews Insider Trades Trading Ideas

