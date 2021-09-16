Why MedAvail Holdings Shares Are Trading Higher Today

MedAvail Holdings (NASDAQ:MDVL) shares are trading higher after the company announced it signed an agreement with IMA Medical Group to open four SpotRx locations in Florida.

MedAvail's stock is trading up 9.48% to a price of $3.58. Thursday the stock has been traded at a volume of 2.85 million, about 374.73% of its recent 30-day volume average of 759.68 thousand.

The stock's 50-day moving average was $6.36 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $20.79 and fallen to a low of $2.82.

