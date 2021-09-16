Electric Last Mile Solutions Opens New Asia Pacific Operations Center
- Commercial electric vehicle company Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: ELMS) has opened its new Asia Pacific Operations Center (APOC) in Shanghai, China.
- The APOC will be a hub for the company's supply chain and logistics management, engineering operations, project management, and quality functions.
- ELMS Chief Operating Officer Jerry Hu will oversee APOC operations.
- "To support our aggressive growth plans, we fully expect APOC to exceed 100 employees by the end of the year," said CEO James Taylor.
- ELMS plans to begin producing its Urban Delivery Class 1 commercial EV at its Mishawaka, Indiana production facility later this month.
- Price Action: ELMS shares are trading lower by 0.78% at $7.68 on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.