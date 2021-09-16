 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Director Of Draftkings Sold $39.94 Million In Stock
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 16, 2021 11:07am   Comments
Share:
Director Of Draftkings Sold $39.94 Million In Stock

Shalom Meckenzie, Director at Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG), made a large insider sell on September 13, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday showed that Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of Draftkings at a price of $61.27 per share. The total transaction amounted to $39,944,090.

Following the transaction, Meckenzie still owns 19,088,204 shares of the company, worth $1,138,993,132.

Draftkings shares are trading down 0.28% at $59.67 at the time of this writing on Thursday morning.

The Importance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however an insider transaction can be an important factor in the investing decision.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any shareholder who owns at least 10% of a company. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Important Transaction Codes

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates the insider may have been forced to sell shares in order to receive compensation that had been promised upon being hired by the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Draftkings's Insider Trades.

 

Related Articles (DKNG)

Why MGM Is The Top Casino Pick For Wells Fargo
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 15, 2021
5 Stocks To Watch For More Upside After Betting On NFL Games Rises 126% In Week 1
Could Spinning Off Online Sports Betting Help Casino Stocks?
Is PointsBet The Next Sports Betting Acquisition By Penn National?
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-IT Insider sells Shalom MeckenzieNews Insider Trades Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com