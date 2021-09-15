 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why ION Geophysical Stock Traded Higher During Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 15, 2021 4:38pm   Comments
Share:

ION Geophysical (NYSE: IO) shares are trading higher after the company announced it initiated a review of strategic alternatives.

According to the press release, the strategic alternatives include, among others, a sale or other business combination transaction, sales of assets, private or public equity transactions, debt financing, or some combination of these.

ION Geophysical Corp is a United States-based technology-focused company, which provides geoscience products, services, and solutions to the global oil and gas industry. The company operates through two segments: E&P Technology & Services and E&P Operations Optimization. 

At last check, the stock was trading 18.8% higher at $1.77 per share. The stock has a 52-week high of $5.35 and a 52-week low oof $0.98.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (IO)

9 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
ION Geophysical: Q2 Earnings Insights
11 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
21 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
50 Biggest Movers From Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Penny Stocks

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com