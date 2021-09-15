 Skip to main content

Why Dada Nexus Shares Are Trading Higher Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 15, 2021 3:26pm   Comments
Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) shares are trading higher after the company's JDDJ and Perfect Diary announced a plan to rollout one-hour delivery services.

Dada Nexus' stock has been rising Wednesday, up 11.79% to a price of $21.81. The stock's volume is currently 1.93 million, which is roughly 177.83% of its recent 30-day volume average of 1.09 million.

The stock's 50-day moving average was $22.91 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $61.27 and fallen to a low of $17.57.

If you're looking for timely and concise explanations of why a stock is moving, check out Benzinga Pro. Subscribers get 'Why Is It Moving' alerts as soon as our research team identifies the cause of the price action in a stock. Click here to learn more.

 

BZI-WIIMNews Trading Ideas

