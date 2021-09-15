Why Range Resources' Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) shares are trading higher after JP Morgan updated the stock from Neutral to Overweight and announced a $20 price target. The stock is also gaining with the broader energy sector amid strength in oil and natural gas prices.

Range Resources' stock has been rising Wednesday, up 9.65% to a price of $20.16. The stock's volume is currently 7.02 million, which is roughly 157.1% of its recent 30-day volume average of 4.47 million.

The stock's 50-day moving average was $15.22 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $18.82 and fallen to a low of $5.93.

