Why Berkeley Lights' Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) shares are trading lower in reaction to a bearish short report on the stock from Scorpion Capital.

Berkeley Lights is currently down 23.78% to a price of $24.97. The stock's volume is currently 5.67 million, which is roughly 604.36% of its recent 30-day volume average of 938.12 thousand.

The 50-day moving average price of Berkeley Lights's stock was $41.33 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $113.53 and a low of $32.54 in the past 52 weeks.

