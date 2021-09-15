Why Canadian National Railway's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) shares are trading higher after Kansas City Southern announced it will terminate the merger proposal between the two companies.

Canadian National Railway's stock has been rising Wednesday, up 2.34% to a price of $117.58. The stock's volume is currently 4.43 million, which is roughly 158.79% of its recent 30-day volume average of 2.79 million.

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $109.42 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $128.41 and as low as $98.69.

