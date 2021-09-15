 Skip to main content

Why Molecular Data's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 15, 2021 3:15pm   Comments
Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) shares are trading lower after the company priced an offering of units at $0.38 per unit.

Molecular Data is currently down 22.3% to a price of $0.33. Wednesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 15.02 million, about 420.37% of its recent 30-day volume average of 3.57 million.

The 50-day moving average price of Molecular Data's stock was $0.59 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $2.23 and a low of $0.37 in the past 52 weeks.

If you're looking for timely and concise explanations of why a stock is moving, check out Benzinga Pro. Subscribers get 'Why Is It Moving' alerts as soon as our research team identifies the cause of the price action in a stock. Click here to learn more.

 

Posted-In: BZI-WIIMNews Offerings Trading Ideas

