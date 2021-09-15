Why Nuwellis Shares Are Trading Lower Today

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) shares are trading lower after the company announced it priced a 3,483,120 share common stock offering at $2.50 per share.

Nuwellis' stock has been falling Wednesday, down 28.46% to a price of $2.64. Wednesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 1.18 million, about 716.41% of its recent 30-day volume average of 164.52 thousand.

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $4.18 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $5.39 and as low as $3.42.

