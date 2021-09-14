Why CYREN's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

CYREN's (NASDAQ:CYRN) shares are trading higher on abnormally-high volume. The company announced it teamed with TD SYNNEX to distribute next gen anti-phishing solution in North America. The stock is also seeing retail investor interest.

CYREN's stock is trading up 26.51% to a price of $0.73. The stock's current volume for the day is 73.90 million, which is approximately 5518.12% of its previous 30-day average volume of 1.34 million.

The 50-day moving average price of CYREN's stock was $0.58 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $1.75 and a low of $0.46 in the past 52 weeks.

