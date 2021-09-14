 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Crocs's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 14, 2021 3:30pm   Comments
Share:

Crocs's (NASDAQ:CROX) shares are trading higher following news from the company's Investor Day today.

The company also announced it expects Crocs brand to grow to over $5 billion in sales by 2026.

Crocs' stock has been rising Tuesday, up 9.8% to a price of $151.21. The stock's volume is currently 6.33 million, which is roughly 654.23% of its recent 30-day volume average of 967.47 thousand.

The stock's 50-day moving average was $133.54 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $147.76 and fallen to a low of $40.12.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.

 

Related Articles (CROX)

Crocs Stock Jumps On Growth Outlook, $500M Buyback; Unveils New Bio-Based Material
9 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Crocs
Understanding Crocs's Unusual Options Activity
4 Stocks Insiders Are Selling
Analyzing Crocs's Unusual Options Activity
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-WIIMNews Guidance Trading Ideas

Need corporate guidance data?
Click here to see licensing options.
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com