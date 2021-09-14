Why Crocs's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Crocs's (NASDAQ:CROX) shares are trading higher following news from the company's Investor Day today.

The company also announced it expects Crocs brand to grow to over $5 billion in sales by 2026.

Crocs' stock has been rising Tuesday, up 9.8% to a price of $151.21. The stock's volume is currently 6.33 million, which is roughly 654.23% of its recent 30-day volume average of 967.47 thousand.

The stock's 50-day moving average was $133.54 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $147.76 and fallen to a low of $40.12.

