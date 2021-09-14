Why Communications Systems Is Trading Higher Today

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) shares are trading higher after the company declared a special dividend of $3.50 per share.

Communications Systems' stock is currently up 32.58% to a price of $9.0. Tuesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 19.12 million, about 78484.29% of its recent 30-day volume average of 24.36 thousand.

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $6.86 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $11.45 and as low as $3.7.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.