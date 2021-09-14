 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Microsoft Insider Trades $5.97 Million In Company Stock
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 14, 2021 11:14am   Comments
Share:
Microsoft Insider Trades $5.97 Million In Company Stock

Kathleen T Hogan, EVP And Human Resources at Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), made a large insider sell on September 10, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday showed that Hogan sold 20,000 shares of Microsoft at a price of $298.68 per share. The total transaction amounted to $5,973,540.

Hogan still owns a total of 183,988 of Microsoft worth, $55,025,475.

Microsoft shares are trading up 0.7% at $299.07 at the time of this writing on Tuesday morning.

Why Insider Transactions Are Important

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however an insider transaction can be an important factor in the investing decision.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any shareholder who owns at least 10% of a company. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Important Transaction Codes

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates the insider may have been forced to sell shares in order to receive compensation that had been promised upon being hired by the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Microsoft's Insider Trades.

 

Related Articles (MSFT)

Playing Yo-Yo: Market Swings Up And Down Amid Lack Of Major Data, Earnings
4 Stocks Insiders Are Selling
Morgan Stanley Sees 12% Upside In Microsoft - Read Why
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
Akerna To Acquire 365 Cannabis For $17M
10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-IT Insider sells Kathleen T HoganNews Insider Trades Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com