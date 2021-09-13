Ault Global Subsidiary TurnOnGreen Launches Commercial EV Charging Platform
- Ault Global Holdings Inc's (NYSE: DPW) power electronics business, TurnOnGreen Inc., has launched the TOGI commercial EV charging product line and marketing campaign with installations in southern and central California locations set for late September 2021 and into October 2021.
- TurnOnGreen's scheduled installations result from receiving executed agreements that will be fully consummated upon the successful delivery and installation of the systems.
- "The TurnOnGreen commercial EV charging platform is intelligent, flexible, customizable, and scalable to account for the millions of electric vehicles expected to come to market over the next five years that will require charging solutions," said Amos Kohn, President, and CEO of TurnOnGreen.
- Price Action: DPW shares are trading higher by 0.36% at $2.80 during the premarket session on Monday.
