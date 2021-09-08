Marpipe Secures $8M Series A To Lead 'New Era Of Creative Testing'

Marpipe, a platform automating creative testing workflows for brands and agencies, formally announced the completion of an $8 million Series A funding round led by Stage 2 Capital, with participation from ValueStream Ventures, Commerce Ventures, Ripple Ventures, and Samsung.

What Happened: Founded in 2019, Marpipe enables marketers to automate creative testing rather than rely on third parties.

As part of a vision to build out its operating system for rapid testing so brands can out-test their competition, learn more from their creative tests than ever before, and centralize all their creative data in one place, Marpipe secured $8 million in Series A funds.

Key investors include Mark Roberge, former CRO of Hubspot, currently Partner at Stage 2 Capital; Greg Coleman, former President of HuffPost, BuzzFeed, and Criteo; Ari Paparo, Founder & CEO of Beeswax and Head of Partnerships & Strategy at FreeWheel; Brendan Gahan, Chief Social Officer at Mekanism; and Eric Franchi, Founder of Undertone.

“With this Series A funding, we're enabling brands to out-test their competition with minimal effort, on auto-pilot,” Marpipe founder and CEO Dan Pantelo told Benzinga. “This new era of creative testing will change how brands approach the creative process, replacing the old 'guess and check' method with data-driven certainty."

The Marpipe team also plans on doubling the size of its team by the end of this year and triple it in 2022.

Why It Matters: In light of the pandemic, market timing became more of an issue.

"For brands, creative testing is like exercise - it might be painful and hard to do, but it makes you stronger and healthier,” Pantelo said. “The brands that do it the most are the ones who win.”

With $10 million in funds raised — via its 2019 seed and today’s Series A — Marpipe will allow end-users to deliver ads they know will work better.