Callaway Golf Stock Gains On Raised Q3, FY21 Outlook
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 07, 2021 2:58pm   Comments
  • Callaway Golf Co (NYSE: ELYhas raised its outlook for Q3 and FY2021.
  • The company has raised its Q3 revenue forecast to $850 million - $860 million (prior $775 million – $790 million) versus the consensus of $753.13 million.
  • It sees Q3 Adjusted EBITDA to $105 million - $110 million (prior $51 million - $58 million).
  • Callaway has raised FY21 revenue guidance to $3.065 billion - $3.095 billion (prior $3.025 billion – $3.055 billion) versus the consensus of $3.04 billion.
  • It sees FY21 Adjusted EBITDA to $370 million - $390 million (prior $345 million - $360 million).
  • The company attributed the raised outlook mainly to mitigation of supply chain disruption, Topgolf business performance, and deferred operating expenditures.
  • Price Action: ELY shares are trading higher by 2.98% at $28.67 on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Guidance Movers Trading Ideas

