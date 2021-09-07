Hims & Hers Health CFO To Step Down; Reaffirms Outlook
- Hims & Hers Health Inc (NYSE: HIMS) has announced that Spencer Lee will step down as its Chief Financial Officer.
- Lee will lead a six-month transition plan and continue to support the company until a new CFO is appointed to ensure a smooth transition.
- The search for a new CFO is being led by Co-Founder and CEO Andrew Dudum.
- Hims & Hers Health also reaffirmed its financial guidance for Q3 and full-year 2021.
- For Q3, the company expects revenue of $69 million - $71 million versus the consensus of $56.49 million.
- For FY21, Revenue of $251 million - $255 million versus the consensus of $253.89 million.
- Price Action: HIMS shares are trading higher by 4.57% at $8.58 on the last check Tuesday.
