View Installs Smart Windows At Versante Hotel In Richmond, British Columbia
- View Inc (NASDAQ: VIEW) has installed its smart windows at the newly opened Versante Hotel in Richmond, British Columbia. The five-star boutique hotel, owned by its parent company Sunwins Enterprise Ltd., is part of the International Trade Centre.
- The View Smart Windows uses artificial intelligence to automatically adjust to outdoor conditions, eliminating the need for blinds and optimizing thermal comfort.
- View quoted a recent study that found that people working next to View Smart Windows slept an average of 37 minutes more per night and experienced half as many headaches compared to those working next to standard windows with blinds.
- Price Action: VIEW shares are trading higher by 1.14% at $5.33 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.