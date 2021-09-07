 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

View Installs Smart Windows At Versante Hotel In Richmond, British Columbia
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 07, 2021 11:52am   Comments
Share:
View Installs Smart Windows At Versante Hotel In Richmond, British Columbia
  • View Inc (NASDAQ: VIEW) has installed its smart windows at the newly opened Versante Hotel in Richmond, British Columbia. The five-star boutique hotel, owned by its parent company Sunwins Enterprise Ltd., is part of the International Trade Centre.
  • The View Smart Windows uses artificial intelligence to automatically adjust to outdoor conditions, eliminating the need for blinds and optimizing thermal comfort.
  • View quoted a recent study that found that people working next to View Smart Windows slept an average of 37 minutes more per night and experienced half as many headaches compared to those working next to standard windows with blinds.
  • Price Action: VIEW shares are trading higher by 1.14% at $5.33 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (VIEW)

10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
58 Biggest Movers From Friday
9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
38 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com