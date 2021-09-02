Why Vinco Ventures Shares Are Falling

Vinco Ventures Inc (NASDAQ: BBIG) shares are trading 10% lower at $8.48 per share with abnormally-high volume possibly on profit-taking. The stock has been volatile as traders on social media circulate it as a potential short squeeze play.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Vinco Ventures has a total share float of 60.01 million, of which 11.67 million shares are sold short, representing 19.44% of shares sold short.

Vinco Ventures is a vertically-integrated, end-to-end, consumer product research and development, manufacturing, sales and fulfillment company.

Vinco Ventures has a 52-week high of $11.90 and a 52-week low of $1.11.