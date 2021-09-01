Why Shares Of Cano Health Are Up Today

Cano Health (NYSE: CANO) shares are trading higher after the company's CEO and Chief Clinical Officer late Tuesday disclosed purchases of the stock.

According to Form 4 filings from Tuesday evening, CEO Marlow Hernandez purchased 1,341,220 shares at an average price of $10.76, while Chief Clinical Officer Richard Aguilar purchased 1,472,442 shares at an average price of $10.63.

Cano Health Inc operates value-based primary care centers and supports affiliated medical practices that specialize in primary care for seniors in Florida, Texas, Nevada and Puerto Rico.

At the time of publication, shares were trading 14.2% higher at $13.66.