Why Standard Lithium Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Standard Lithium (AMEX:SLI) shares are trading higher after the company provided an update on its El Dorado, Arkansas project and SiFT lithium carbonate plant.

The installation of the ‘SiFT' lithium carbonate plant is completed, with all major connections made to the existing plant, and the installation of a new weatherproof enclosure, according to the press release.

Standard Lithium Corp is engaged in the exploration and development of lithium brine properties in the United States. The company is focused on the exploration and development of the Arkansas Lithium Project is located in south-central Arkansas.

At last check, Standard Lithium was trading 25.3% higher at $6.45 per share during the session.