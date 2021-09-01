 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Nio Said To Make Biggest Change To Its In-Vehicle Software System: What You Should Know

Madhukumar Warrier , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 01, 2021 5:00am   Comments
Share:
Nio Said To Make Biggest Change To Its In-Vehicle Software System: What You Should Know

Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio Inc. (NYSE: NIO) is fighting back criticism about its lack of strong software capability by launching a new intelligent operating system, cnEVpost reported Tuesday.

What Happened: Nio has released the NIO OS version 3.0.0 that has a new user interface and interaction design and also optimizes the functional experience of NIO Pilot as well as NOMI, the report noted.

The new software is the biggest change made by Nio to its in-vehicle system since the company was founded, as per the report.

NIO OS will reportedly also adopt Aspen software architecture for vehicles from the NT1 platform, including NIO ES8, ES6 and EC6 SUV models.

NIO OS will adopt the Banyan software architecture for the ET7 sedan and subsequent models from the NT2 platform.

See also: How To Buy Nio (NIO) Stock

Why It Matters: Nio, a manufacturer of premium electric vehicles, is relying on service offerings to make an impact on customers in China. The company has impressed EV buyers in China with its Nio Life lifestyle app.

Nio’s customers have been urging the company to make improvements to its in-vehicle software too.

The company suffered a setback last month after a fatal crash that involved a Chinese entrepreneur driving an NIO ES8 SUV with the autopilot function turned on.

Price Action: Nio shares closed almost 4% higher in Tuesday’s trading at $39.31.

Click here to check out Benzinga's EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news.

Photo: Courtesy of Nio

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NIO)

Smartphone-Maker Xiaomi Set To Rival Tesla, Nio As It Officially Registers EV Business
Alibaba Rebounds In Hong Kong Despite Regulatory Woes; JD, Tencent And Nio Rivals Xpeng, Li Auto Spike
How Nio's Norway Market Entry Is Unfolding
This Chinese EV Maker Expects To Sell More Cars Than Nio, XPeng In Q3
EV Week In Review: Tesla's Utility Bet, New Leadership at Embattled Lordstown, Rivian Finally Takes IPO Plunge
How Tesla's Elon Musk Reacted to Rival Rivian's Proposed IPO
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: China electric vehicles EVsNews Insider Trades Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com