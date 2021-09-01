Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday
- The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is scheduled for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
- The ADP national employment report for August will be released at 8:15 a.m. ET. Analysts expect private payrolls rising 500,000 in August from 330,000 increase in the previous month.
- The manufacturing PMI for August is scheduled for release at 9:45 a.m. ET. The index is expected to drop to 61.2 in August from previous reading of 63.4.
- The ISM manufacturing composite index for August will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. The ISM index is likely to decline slightly to 59 in August from previous reading of 59.5.
- Data on construction spending for July will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect construction spending rising 0.3% in July.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
