 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Shares Of Akoustis Technologies Soared Today

Hal Lindon , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 27, 2021 3:52pm   Comments
Share:

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ: AKTS) shares are trading higher after the company announced it received a volume commercial order for its patented WiFi 6 XBAWTM filters from its second WiFi 6 OEM customer. The company said thr first shipments will begin in the current quarter. 

Akoustis Technologies Inc operates in the telecommunications and fiber optics sector. The company designs and manufactures innovative radio frequency (RF) filters enabling the RF front-end (RFFE) of Mobile Wireless devices.

The stock has a 52-week high of $19.15 and a 52-week low of $7.31. At the time of publication, shares were trading 14.1% higher at $9.97. 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AKTS)

Akoustis Shares Jump On Volume Order Win For WiFi 6 XBAW Filters
Akoustis Bags Order From Tier-1 PC Chipset Company For WiFi 6E Diplexer
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Contracts Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com