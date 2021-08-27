Why Shares Of Akoustis Technologies Soared Today

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ: AKTS) shares are trading higher after the company announced it received a volume commercial order for its patented WiFi 6 XBAWTM filters from its second WiFi 6 OEM customer. The company said thr first shipments will begin in the current quarter.

Akoustis Technologies Inc operates in the telecommunications and fiber optics sector. The company designs and manufactures innovative radio frequency (RF) filters enabling the RF front-end (RFFE) of Mobile Wireless devices.

The stock has a 52-week high of $19.15 and a 52-week low of $7.31. At the time of publication, shares were trading 14.1% higher at $9.97.