Hibbett Opens Second Store In Raleigh
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 23, 2021 2:54pm   Comments
  • Athleisure and footwear retailer Hibbett Inc (NASDAQ: HIBBhas opened a second Raleigh Hibbett Sports store at 5900 Poyner Anchor Lane, Poyner Place, Raleigh.
  • The opening ceremony is scheduled to take place on August 28, 2021.
  • The new 4,600+ square foot boutique-style store features an open-concept and easy navigation of newly released and exclusive footwear, fashion, and athletic apparel.
  • The new store also offers options like Buy Online Pick Up In-Store, Reserve Online Pick Up In-Store, and Curbside Pick Up and Ship to Store.
  • Price Action: HIBB shares are trading higher by 2.98% at $87.67 on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap

