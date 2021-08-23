Hibbett Opens Second Store In Raleigh
- Athleisure and footwear retailer Hibbett Inc (NASDAQ: HIBB) has opened a second Raleigh Hibbett Sports store at 5900 Poyner Anchor Lane, Poyner Place, Raleigh.
- The opening ceremony is scheduled to take place on August 28, 2021.
- The new 4,600+ square foot boutique-style store features an open-concept and easy navigation of newly released and exclusive footwear, fashion, and athletic apparel.
- The new store also offers options like Buy Online Pick Up In-Store, Reserve Online Pick Up In-Store, and Curbside Pick Up and Ship to Store.
- Price Action: HIBB shares are trading higher by 2.98% at $87.67 on the last check Monday.
