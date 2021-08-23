Yellow Corp Names Dan Olivier As Finance Chief
- Yellow Corp (NASDAQ: YELL) has appointed Dan Olivier to the role of Chief Financial Officer, effective today. He served as Interim CFO since October 2020.
- Olivier became the interim CFO in 4Q20; before that, he served as Vice President of Financial Planning and Analysis. Before that, he was Vice President of Finance for more than 12 years.
- Price Action: YELL shares are trading higher by 1.76% at $5.78 on the last check Monday.
