Yellow Corp Names Dan Olivier As Finance Chief
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 23, 2021 2:35pm   Comments
  • Yellow Corp (NASDAQ: YELLhas appointed Dan Olivier to the role of Chief Financial Officer, effective today. He served as Interim CFO since October 2020.
  • Olivier became the interim CFO in 4Q20; before that, he served as Vice President of Financial Planning and Analysis. Before that, he was Vice President of Finance for more than 12 years.
  • Price Action: YELL shares are trading higher by 1.76% at $5.78 on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: News Management

